Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi leads congratulatory messages for new Congress chief: ‘He represents…'

Rahul Gandhi leads congratulatory messages for new Congress chief: ‘He represents…'

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 04:52 PM IST

Kharge, on Wednesday, became the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected president of the grand old party. Stating that Kharge “represents a democratic vision of India”, the Wayanad MP said the Congress president's “ideological commitment will serve the party well”.

Kharge, on Wednesday, became the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years.

“Congratulations to Mallikarjun Kharge ji on being elected as the President of @INCIndia. The Congress President represents a democratic vision of India. His vast experience and ideological commitment will serve the party well as he takes on this historic responsibility,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Also read: From labour union leader to 'solilada sardara': 10 things to know about Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president

Congress's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced Kharge's name after the counting of votes and said that of the total 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll, Kharge got 7,897 votes and Tharoor received 1,072 votes. The rest of the 416 votes were declared invalid.

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot said Kharge’s election is “a win of democracy”.

Also read: ‘Ask Kharge ji’: Rahul Gandhi gave away new Congress chief name before results

“Mallikarjun Kharge won with a huge majority; a win of democracy. I congratulated him. I have faith that his experience will benefit the party. 9000 elected people elected the president - this was never done before by any party. The Opposition must be nervous today,” Pilot told the media.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said he “believes the party will move forward under Kharge's leadership”.

“After years, polls for Congress president were held and Mallikarjun Kharge won by a huge margin. We believe that the party will move forward under his leadership and we will be able to rein in the fascist forces,” he told reporters.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress rahul gandhi mallikarjun kharge + 1 more
congress rahul gandhi mallikarjun kharge

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out