‘Ask Kharge ji’: Rahul Gandhi on his role in Congress amid counting of votes

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Congress president is the supreme authority in the party and the new chief will decide his role in the party. The Congress president is the supreme authority in the party. Every member reports to the president… He will decide my role in the party, please ask Kharge ji and Sonia Gandhi ji," Gandhi replied when asked about the Congress presidential election during a press conference in Andhra Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Everyone asks questions about polls in the Congress. I am proud that the Congress has had open and transparent polls. Why is nobody interested in elections in other parties, including the BJP and other regional parties?,” said Gandhi, who is in the Andhra Pradesh leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON