Home / India News / 'Waiting a long time for this': Sonia Gandhi as Congress votes for non-Gandhi chief

'Waiting a long time for this': Sonia Gandhi as Congress votes for non-Gandhi chief

india news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 12:37 PM IST

The Congress presidential elections are taking place after a gap of 22 years between party veterans Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. The last time polls happened, Jitendra Prasada had suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Sonia Gandhi.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi casts her vote for the party's presidential polls in Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi casts her vote for the party's presidential polls in Delhi on Monday. (HT Photo)
BySharangee Dutta

After casting her vote for the Congress presidential election at the party's headquarters in Delhi, interim chief Sonia Gandhi said on Monday that she has been waiting for a “long time” for the process. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the interim president of the grand old party looked all smiles as her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her for the voting.

"I have been waiting for a long time for this thing," Sonia can be heard saying in the video.

Congress veterans Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are in a face off to succeed Sonia as the president of the grand old party. Both leaders exercised their franchise earlier in the day, with Tharoor doing it in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and Kharge in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru.

Catch live updates of Congress presidential elections here

The presidential elections are happening after a gap of 22 years, and whoever emerges as the winner between Kharge and Tharoor will be the first non-Gandhi chief of the party in more than 24 years. The last time polls took place was in 2000 when Jitendra Prasada had suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Sonia.

Sonia and Priyanka cast their votes at the Congress party's headquarters in Delhi. Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi exercised his franchise at a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campsite in Bellary, Karnataka. Earlier in the day, party MP Jairam Ramesh shared a picture of the polling booth in Karnataka, stating that a “meeting room container” has been converted into a special booth for the voting purpose.

More than 9,000 Congress delegates are voting in at the AICC headquarters in Delhi and 65 polling booths across the country.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
congress sonia gandhi shashi tharoor mallikarjun kharge rahul gandhi + 3 more
congress sonia gandhi shashi tharoor mallikarjun kharge rahul gandhi + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out