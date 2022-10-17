'Waiting a long time for this': Sonia Gandhi as Congress votes for non-Gandhi chief

After casting her vote for the Congress presidential election at the party's headquarters in Delhi, interim chief Sonia Gandhi said on Monday that she has been waiting for a “long time” for the process. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the interim president of the grand old party looked all smiles as her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her for the voting.

"I have been waiting for a long time for this thing," Sonia can be heard saying in the video.

Congress veterans Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are in a face off to succeed Sonia as the president of the grand old party. Both leaders exercised their franchise earlier in the day, with Tharoor doing it in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and Kharge in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru.

The presidential elections are happening after a gap of 22 years, and whoever emerges as the winner between Kharge and Tharoor will be the first non-Gandhi chief of the party in more than 24 years. The last time polls took place was in 2000 when Jitendra Prasada had suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Sonia.

Sonia and Priyanka cast their votes at the Congress party's headquarters in Delhi. Meanwhile, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi exercised his franchise at a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campsite in Bellary, Karnataka. Earlier in the day, party MP Jairam Ramesh shared a picture of the polling booth in Karnataka, stating that a “meeting room container” has been converted into a special booth for the voting purpose.

More than 9,000 Congress delegates are voting in at the AICC headquarters in Delhi and 65 polling booths across the country.

