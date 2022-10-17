Home / India News / Tharoor says ‘establishment’ with Kharge as Congress votes to elect president

Tharoor says ‘establishment’ with Kharge as Congress votes to elect president

Tharoor will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, while Kharge will do so at the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru.

Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Ahead of the final showdown between senior Congress leaders for party chief post, Shashi Tharoor, one of the two candidates, said that the revival of the grand old party has begun whatever the outcome. Tharoor was responding to a tweet by party colleague Salman Soz who hailed Tharoor's “courage against heavy odds” and the “determination of our dedicated volunteers.”

“Dear Shashi Tharoor: It was an honour to be part of your campaign for Congress President. Your courage against heavy odds was matched by the determination of our dedicated volunteers. This election will spark reforms. I have no doubt. Let's vote!” Soz tweeted.

Thanking Soz and Congress voluteers “who braved the odds”, Tharoor said in a tweet that “whatever the outcome, Congress’ revival has begun.”

“Thank you @SalmanSoz & our dedicated team of @incIndia volunteers who braved the odds & worked impossible hours to get our message out. Today our voting colleagues will choose the President they want. Whatever the outcome, Congress’ revival has begun,” he said.

In another tweet, Tharoor said, "Some people play safe in order not to lose. But if you just play safe, you will definitely lose."

He expressed confidence in winning the election, however, acknowledged the odds stacked against him. Speaking to reporters in his home constituency of Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said “the odds have been stacked against us as the party leaders and establishment were overwhelmingly with the other candidate,” reported ANI.

With Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not in the race, Congress set to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

(With ANI inputs)

