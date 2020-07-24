Rahul takes swipe at Modi, BJP hits back

india

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 05:24 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he was busy building his own image, and noted that one man’s vision cannot be a substitute for a national vision.

Gandhi’s attack on the PM came as part of a series launched by him on Twitter, where he seeks to explain the India-China conflict at the border.

The Congress leader said there is no clear-cut vision for the country going forward. BJP president J P Nadda had accused Gandhi of attempting to politicise defence and foreign policy matters, saying it shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India.

The Congress leader said one has to deal with the Chinese psychologically from a position of strength and if they sense weakness, “then you had it”.

“PM is 100% focused on building his own image. India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision,” he said on Twitter, along with a two-minute video on the Chinese aggression at the LAC.

Gandhi said he is agitated because he can see a huge opportunity being lost by India.

He had earlier accused the Prime Minister of only being bothered about his image, which the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had described as “mudslinging”.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nalin Kohli reacted, saying, “Before asking question and beyond the daily tweets, Mr Gandhi would do well to provide the nation a list of his personal, non-inherited achievements.”