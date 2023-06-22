Railways asks all zones to focus on facilities for travellers in general coaches

The Railway Board has instructed all zonal heads to review the condition and facilities given to general class passengers and ensure travellers in such coaches are provided basic amenities during this peak summer season. The letter to all zones came days after images of general class coaches loaded with passengers went viral on social media. (Himansu Vyas/HT File Photo)

A letter dated June 19 by Jaya Varma Sinha, member (operations and business development), instructed the general managers (GMs) of all zones to review general seating (GS) coaches by month end.

GS coaches are attached to the front and rear ends of trains.

“The passenger rush in trains, especially in GS coaches, should be reviewed on a daily basis till the end of the month and necessary corrective actions be taken,” the letter read.

“In case some trains are facing regular shortage of water, additional watering stations to be identified and recommended to the Railway Board for consideration,” the letter read.

The zones have also been asked to deploy onboard housekeeping (OBHS) staff in the coaches.

“Deployment of OBHS staff in GS coaches with territorial jurisdiction may be examined such that they travel in GS coaches between two stopping stations and return by another train in a link,” the letter read.

“Provision of train side vending trolleys with economy meals and drinking water pouches should be ensured with deployment in front of GS coaches during stoppages. Provision of drinking water booths at the platform ends, where the GS coaches stop, should be ensured at all stations,” it added.

