Rain alert in Nilgiris as Cyclone Murasu crosses coast; 11 Chennai flights cancelled

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Nilgiris district over the next 24 hours as severe cyclonic storm Murasu made landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

Chennai: Fibre boats remain anchored at Kasimedu fishing harbour following sea turbulence and rainfall warnings triggered by Cyclone Murasu, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Monday, Nov. 2 (PTI)

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According to IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday and is expected to move northwestward, weakening into a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 80–90 kmph by Tuesday afternoon before further degrading into a deep depression by midnight.

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It would further weaken into a deep depression by Tuesday midnight, the weather office said.

Deep Dive What rainfall is forecast for Nilgiris as Cyclone Murasu moves inland? The IMD forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Nilgiris over the next 24 hours as Murasu moves northwestward after landfall. Why is Tamil Nadu under a rain alert after Cyclone Murasu made landfall in Andhra Pradesh? Murasu brought heavy downpours to northern Tamil Nadu and Chennai, with more rain expected. The storm was forecast to move northwestward and weaken into a deep depression by midnight. How many Chennai flights were cancelled because of Cyclone Murasu? Eleven flights from Chennai to various destinations were cancelled. Schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur were also closed on Monday because of the weather.

The Tamil Nadu government has put contingency measures in place to prevent disruption to normal life, with the storm bringing heavy downpours across northern parts of the state and Chennai.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Arakkonam and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) remain deployed across vulnerable parts of Tamil Nadu.

According to IMD, Chennai received 7.6 cm of rain as of Monday, while 21 subways did not face inundation and opened to traffic.

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{{^usCountry}} Schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts were closed on Monday due to the weather, and 11 flights from Chennai to various destinations were canceled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts were closed on Monday due to the weather, and 11 flights from Chennai to various destinations were canceled. {{/usCountry}}

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