Rain Today LIVE updates: At least 71 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh in rain related incidents over the past three days.
Rain News LIVE updates: In Himachal Pradesh, which has been the state most severely affected by this year's monsoon rains, at least 71 people lost their lives in incidents related to heavy rainfall over the past three days, news agency ANI reported. According to data from the state disaster management, 1,762 houses suffered complete damage, and 8,952 houses were partially damaged due to the ongoing downpours. Additionally, this monsoon season has witnessed 113 landslides.
Certain low-lying areas in parts of Punjab experienced flooding due to elevated water levels in the Sutlej and Beas rivers, caused by incessant rain in the hills. The National Disaster Response Force, along with the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), has been deployed for rescue operations in regions affected by floods.
In Uttarakhand, almost 300 pilgrims were rescued on Wednesday after being stranded since Monday along the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple. This situation arose due to a bridge collapse in the rain-affected Rudraprayag district.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Telangana is likely to encounter widespread rainfall over the next three days – August 18, 19, and 20.
- Aug 17, 2023 08:10 AM IST
Rain Today LIVE udpdates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand over next two days
The weather department on Wednesday predicted that the hilly state of Uttarakhand is likely to experience “heavy rainfall” over the upcoming two days – Friday and Saturday. Amidst the continuous rain affecting the state, nearly 300 pilgrims who had been stranded on the trek route to the Madmaheshwar temple in Rudraprayag district due to a bridge collapse were rescued on Wednesday.
- Aug 17, 2023 07:51 AM IST
Rain Today LIVE udpdates: Telangana likely to receive moderate rainfall over next three days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Telangana is likely to receive ‘light to moderate rain’ over the next three days – August 18, 19 and 20 – as the upper air circulation ver the northeast Bay of Bengal started moving towards north, intensify into a low-pressure system.
“There is a slight increase in rainfall activity with moderate to heavy over north Telangana and light to moderate rains in the rest of the parts of Telangana. The state is likely to have fairly widespread rainfall on the 18th, 19th and 20th of August,” ANI quoted director of Hyderabad Metrological Centre as saying.