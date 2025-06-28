Rains bring relief from heat in Delhi; IMD issues ‘yellow alert’

Rains lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday, bringing relief from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rainfall in several areas over the next two hours. Rain lashed parts of Delhi, including IGI Airport, as IMD forecast thunderstorms with rain for both Saturday and Sunday.(ANI)

The alert covers areas like IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, and nearby places, where heavy rain is expected.

On Saturday, Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 28.7°C, which is 0.8 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

The department has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rain for both Saturday and Sunday, with the day’s maximum temperature likely to hover around 37°C.

At 8:30 am, the relative humidity in the city was recorded at 72 per cent.

Also Read | IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Kerala's five districts

Areas likely to receive rainfall include

The weather department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–60 km/h), in parts of Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours.

Areas likely to be affected in Delhi include Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi. In the NCR, places like Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh are also expected to witness similar conditions. Rainfall is also likely in Jind, Hansi, Meham, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farrukhnagar, Sohna, and Palwal in Haryana; Sikandrabad, Nandgaon, Barsana, Agra, and Nagar in Uttar Pradesh; and Deeg in Rajasthan.

Additionally, light to moderate rain with light thunderstorm and lightning (30–50 km/h winds) is expected at several other locations.

In Delhi, this includes Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Buddha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajiv Chowk, ITO, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, RK Puram, Defence Colony, and Lajpat Nagar.

In the surrounding NCR and neighboring states, expected areas include Bahadurgarh, Narwana, Barwala, Hisar, Siwani, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Kosli, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, and Hodal in Haryana; Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaothi, Siyana, Bulandshahr, Jahangirabad, Anupshahr, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Raya, Mathura, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, and Jajau in Uttar Pradesh; and Bhiwadi, Tijara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Nadbai, Bharatpur, and Dholpur in Rajasthan.