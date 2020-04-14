Rajasthan cops arrest over 6,000 for violating Covid-19 lockdown and curfew

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:40 IST

The Rajasthan Police have arrested over 6,000 people between March 22 and April 13 for violating curfew and lockdown norms to check the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

According to official data, out of the 6078 arrests 5,243were preventive arrests under section 151 of CrPC while 835 were arrested for risking contagion.

“Police arrested 5,243 people under Section 151 of CrPC to prevent the commission of cognizable offences. Most of these people arrested under this section were roaming in the markets without any reason in the lockdown or areas where curfew has been imposed. Also, those who circulating fake and misleading messages have also been arrested under Section 151 of the CrPC,” said additional director general of police (ADGP – Crime), Bhagwan Lal Soni.

The police arrested 835 people for violating lockdown orders under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Disaster Management Act.

“There are multiple directions issued by various district administrations. Like in some areas, curfew has been imposed, in some areas gathering of more than four persons is not allowed etc. Those who are violating these orders increases chances of contamination and are been booked and arrested for violating lockdown orders,” Soni added.

Anyone who disobeys orders duly promulgated by public servant which cause or tends to cause obstruction, annoyance or injury, or risk of obstruction, annoyance or injury can be arrested under Section 188 of IPC.

The districts from where maximum numbers of preventive arrest were made are Alwar (549), Jhunjhunu (402), Jaipur rural (285) and Dholpur-(277).

Similarly, the districts from where maximum cases of violating lockdown orders were lodged are Sri Ganganar (86), Chittorgarh (85), Bikaner (62), Jaipur North-(61) and Banswara (50).

During the same period, police have seized 74,312 vehicles, booked 1.29 lakh people under the MV Act and collected a fine of Rs 1.76 crores.

The vehicles were seized under section 207 (vehicles used without certificate of registration permit) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Most of them were commercial vehicles and were found moving without permits.

According to official data of the state health department, Rajasthan has reported 969 cases of coronavirus of which 441 are from Jaipur.