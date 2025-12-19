Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Rajasthan: Four killed in Bundi after truck overturns on car, driver flees

PTI |
Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 07:21 pm IST

The accident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Thursday when the five member of a family were travelling to Kota to attend a birthday celebration.

Efforts are on to trace the driver of a bajri-laden truck, which overturned on a car on National Highway 52 in Bundi on Thursday, killing four persons, police said on Friday.

According to ASP Sharma, the truck hit the car from behind after one of its tyres reportedly burst.(Representational)
According to ASP Sharma, the truck hit the car from behind after one of its tyres reportedly burst.(Representational)

The accident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Thursday when the five member of a family were travelling to Kota to attend a birthday celebration, Additional Superintendent of Police Bundi Uma Sharma said.

According to Sharma, the truck hit the car from behind after one of its tyres reportedly burst. Both vehicles skidded to the other side of the highway and collided with a crane coming from the opposite side, she said.

The truck then overturned over the car burying it under the bajri, Sharma said.

Both the truck and crane drivers managed to flee the scene unhurt, while the three vehicles involved in the accident were seized, she added.

The deceased have been identified as Moinuddin, 60, Fariuddin, 45, and Azamiuddin, 40, and their cousin Saifuddin, 28, while Saifuddin's father, Vasiuddin, 64, suffered minor injuries. All were residents of the Tonk district, they said.

On the request of the members, a post-mortem was conducted on the four bodies and handed over to the family for last rites, the ASP said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Follow Us On