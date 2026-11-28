Raising serious questions over the credibility of a police investigation in a narcotics case, the Rajasthan high court on Friday directed the Karauli superintendent of police (SP) to conduct a detailed inquiry into the role of police, including allegations that drugs were planted to falsely implicate the accused, and submit a report within four months.

The court, while granting bail to 43-year-old Ajay Kumar Sharma of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura in a case involving the alleged recovery of 30kg of ganja, took serious note of several investigative lapses. (Representational) more less

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The court, while granting bail to 43-year-old Ajay Kumar Sharma of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura in a case involving the alleged recovery of 30kg of ganja, took serious note of several investigative lapses. These included the seized contraband remaining at the police station for five months, delays in preparing its inventory and sending samples for forensic examination, and non-compliance with a trial court order.

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The single-judge bench of justice Ravi Chirania, in its seven-page order dated November 27, observed that the police failed to justify the extraordinary delay in sending the samples to the forensic science laboratory (FSL).

“There is no justification on the record for the abovementioned serious delay of more than five months, and this creates serious doubt about the entire case as set up through the FIR and concluded through the charge-sheet,” the court said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the order, the alleged recovery was made on February 23, 2025, while the forwarding letter for forensic examination was prepared on July 28, 2025. The samples were deposited at the laboratory on August 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the order, the alleged recovery was made on February 23, 2025, while the forwarding letter for forensic examination was prepared on July 28, 2025. The samples were deposited at the laboratory on August 1. {{/usCountry}}

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The court also questioned the police over their failure to comply with a trial court order dated July 7, 2026, directing the investigating officer to collect and provide call records and CCTV footage from the relevant period.

The investigating officer appeared before the high court on Thursday but failed to satisfactorily answer its queries. Following this, the court directed Karauli SP Lokesh Sonwal to appear through video conferencing.

The SP admitted that neither the investigating officer nor the station house officer (SHO) took steps to comply with the trial court’s directions or brought the matter to his attention.

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“He admits that there were serious lapses on the part of the IO and other police personnel connected with the investigation,” the court recorded, adding that the SP had assured it of a departmental inquiry.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Vibhuti Bhushan Sharma alleged that the entire case, including the recovery, was fabricated. He contended that another accused, Mani Ram, was picked up from his residence on February 22, 2025, and illegally detained before the petitioner was summoned through him.

The counsel also pointed out discrepancies in the police documents, which initially identified the vehicle involved as a Hyundai i20 but subsequently described it as a Bolero bearing the same registration number. He further alleged that inquiry documents contained identical mobile numbers for different accused, blank particulars and photographs of another person.

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In a statement issued following the order, the petitioner’s counsel also alleged that a policeman had demanded ₹1.5 lakh from Sharma’s wife.

The public prosecutor opposed the bail application but failed to satisfactorily address the court’s queries, the order stated.

“The liberty of any person cannot be curtailed when the prosecution has failed to justify its case,” the court observed, noting that Sharma remained behind bars since February 2025 and that the trial was likely to take considerable time to conclude.

The court directed the SP to examine the entire investigation, covering the period from February 22, 2025, a day before the FIR was registered at Sapotra police station, until the submission of the charge-sheet.

It further directed that departmental proceedings be initiated against police personnel if they were found to have been involved in planting narcotics or falsely implicating individuals.

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Sharma was granted bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and two sureties of ₹50,000 each.

The court clarified that its observations would not affect the merits of the trial and listed the matter for compliance on April 6, 2027.