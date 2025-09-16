Rajasthan reptile attack: Girl dragged into river by crocodile, villagers force it to release her, but she drowns

A 15-year-old girl drowned after a crocodile dragged her into the Parvati River in Rajasthan's Baran district, while she was filling up her pots with water at the river bank, police said on Tuesday. On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a search operation with the SDRF team.(PTI file photo for representation)

Noticing the crocodile dragging the minor girl, villagers working in nearby fields chased the reptile in the river on a boat and forced it to release its prey. However, the girl went missing in deep water, SHO of Kishanganj police station Ramesh Chand said.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a search operation with the SDRF team. The body surfaced naturally early on Tuesday morning, following which a medical team was called to the spot.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to family members, he added.

The girl was identified as Shivani Kevat, a resident of Mehatabpura village, the SHO said.

The girl died of drowning, as her body bore no injury marks other than deep wounds on her arms caused by the crocodile's grip, the SHO said.