Rajasthan woman puts 3-year-old daughter to sleep, throws her in lake; arrested

A Rajasthan woman was arrested for allegedly killing her three-year-old daughter by throwing her into a lake. CCTV footage of the area showed Anjali carrying her daughter in her arms and walking around the Ana Sagar Lake.(AFP)

The incident took place on Tuesday night, when the woman sang a lullaby to put her daughter to sleep and then took her out for a walk near the Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer. The woman, identified as Anjali, then threw the child into the lake and later pretended to have lost her, NDTV reported.

Anjali was allegedly tired of receiving frequent taunts from her live-in partner for having a daughter, Kavya, from her first marriage.

Anjali, who originally hails from Sakulpura in Banaras district of Uttar Pradesh, was in a live-in relationship with a man, Alkesh. The couple, along with the three-year-old, stayed in the Datanagar area of Ajmer.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman carried out the crime single-handedly, adding that her partner was informed about the missing child at 2 am, according to NDTV.

The accused had, after separating from her first husband, moved to Ajmer and started living with her lover, while also working as a receptionist at a hotel in Ajmer. Her partner, Alkesh, also works in the same hotel.

After the case came to light, Anjali was arrested by the Christian Ganj police, who registered a case of murder against her. The cops are also investigating whether her partner, Alkesh, was involved in the murder in any manner.

Accused feigned missing child, CCTV footage revealed truth

Head Constable Govind Sharma, during a late-night patrol, encountered both Anjali and Alkesh walking along the road rom Vaishali Nagar towards Bajrang Garh, NDTV reported.

Upon enquiring, Anjali told the police officer that she had left home with her daughter at night, adding that the child had suddenly disappeared on the way. She said that they had searched for the child the whole night, but had not been able to trace her.

“When a police team patrolling in the area enquired, she said her daughter had gone missing and she was searching for her. She also denied help from the police in searching the child,” PTI quoted circle officer Rudraprakash Sharma as saying.

Following this, the police reviewed the CCTV footage of the area, which showed Anjali carrying her daughter in her arms and walking around the Ana Sagar Lake. The footage further showed Anjali at around 1. 30 am, busy on her mobile phone, according to NDTV.

The footage was in contradiction to the statement Anjali had provided, thus raising suspicion. The police, after launching a search operation, found the child's body in the Ana Sagar Lake on Wednesday morning, following which they questioned Anjali. The accused then confessed to killing the three-year-old by throwing her in the artificial lake.