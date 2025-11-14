Rajasthan’s Anta bypoll results: Congress’ Pramod Jain Bhaya wins with 15,612 votes

The Congress’ Pramod Jain Bhaya won as the counting for the Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan concluded on Friday afternoon, according to the Election Commission website. Congress Pramod Jain Bhaya won the Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan as counting concluded. (x@PramodBhayaINC)

The counting was underway at the seminar hall of Government PG College, Baran, as per news agency PTI.

The BJP had fielded Morpal Suman, while the Congress had fielded former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya. Independent candidate Naresh Meena had made it a triangular contest.

The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 80.21 per cent during the polling held on November 11.”

The counting for bypolls began at 8 am, alongside the Bihar Assembly elections.

The constituencies where bypolls were conducted include Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam and Nagrota, Mizoram’s Dampa, Rajasthan’s Anta, Jharkhand’s Ghatshila, Telangana’s Jubilee Hills, Odisha’s Nuapada, and Punjab’s Tarn Taran.

According to the ECI, Dampa and Anta recorded voter turnout of 82.34 per cent and 80.32 per cent, respectively. While Nagrota recorded a voter turnout of 75.08 per cent, it was 50.05 per cent in Budgam, 74.63 per cent in Ghatsila, 79.02 per cent in Nuapada, 60.95 per cent in Tarn Taran, and 48.24 per cent in Jubilee Hills.

(With PTI inputs)