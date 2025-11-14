Bihar election key candidates results LIVE: Will voters favour Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav?
- 7 Mins agoFirst election held after SIR
- 11 Mins agoBihar sees highest voter turnout since 1951
- 13 Mins agoWho are the key faces for CM?
- 11:58 PM IST, Nov 13What did the exit polls predict?
The Election Commission will announce the results for the Bihar assembly polls on Friday. Amid the high-stakes contest between JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, the counting of votes is set to commence from 8 AM onwards. The 243-member Bihar Assembly went to the polls in two phases: November 6 and November 11. On both days, ECI reported a new record for voter turnout in Bihar's polling history.
In the previous 2020 assembly elections, the NDA — led by the BJP and JD(U) — had narrowly retained power with 125 seats, just above the majority mark of 122. This time, the NDA alliance is backed by HAM and other NDA partners, hoping to secure another term.
On the other side, the RJD-Congress-led Mahagatbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, aims to oust the long-serving CM, banking on anti-incumbency and promises of change.
Bihar election results 2025 | Key details
-The counting of votes for all 243 assembly constituencies will begin from 8 AM onwards. The election was held in two phases on November 6 and 11.
-Apart from the three CM names, some of the other key names in the fray are former deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, and Bhojpuri singers Khesari Lal Yadav and Maithili Thakur.
-As per the Exit Polls for the Bihar assembly, the JD(U)-led NDA alliance is projected for a big win on Friday, with the Mahagatbandhan alliance losing out. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has been projected to win zero to four seats of 243.
The Bihar assembly elections were held after the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The SIR exercise was opposed by the opposition, who claimed it was an attempt by the ruling NDA and the Election Commission to delete certain voters.
According to the ECI, the first phase of the SIR, held in Bihar, was conducted successfully. This also led to ECI commencing phase two of the exercise across India.
The 2025 Bihar elections concluded with a historic highest-ever voter turnout of 66.91%. As per ECI, this is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951.
The polling body further added that of this, 62.8% voters were male and 71.6% were female.
Another candidate in the fray is Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj. The newly formed party has decided to contest the election solo and did not join the existing alliances of NDA and Mahagatbandhan.
Most pollsters have predicted a big win for the BJP-JDU-led NDA at a range of 121-209 seats, forecasting that the Mahagathbandhan would be a distant second with 32-118 seats. The majority mark in the 243-member state Assembly is 122 seats.
However, the Axis My India projection released on Wednesday projected a narrow win for the NDA with a range of 121-141 seats, giving the Mahagathbandhan a close contest with 98-118 seats.
Meanwhile, exit poll predictions indicated little to no impact of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which was being seen by some as a threat to the votes of the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. However, most pollsters have given the JSP zero to five seats.
The counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am. With this, the Election Commission of India will announce the results of the Bihar assembly elections across 243 seats today. While chances are the results will be officially announced a day later, a clear picture of who is headed for a win will be available by evening, when the outcome of most seats will be known.

The Bihar assembly elections took place in two phases - November 6 and November 11 - and recorded an overall turnout of 66.91 percent.
The Bihar assembly elections took place in two phases - November 6 and November 11 - and recorded an overall turnout of 66.91 percent.