Bihar election key candidates results LIVE: Will voters favour Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav?

The key contest of the Bihar elections is between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. The incumbent JD(U) leader is eyeing his tenth term as chief minister. Meanwhile, Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, is striving to hold the post for the first time and oust the Nitish Kumar-led government.

In the previous 2020 assembly elections, the NDA — led by the BJP and JD(U) — had narrowly retained power with 125 seats, just above the majority mark of 122. This time, the NDA alliance is backed by HAM and other NDA partners, hoping to secure another term.

On the other side, the RJD-Congress-led Mahagatbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, aims to oust the long-serving CM, banking on anti-incumbency and promises of change.

Bihar election results 2025 | Key details

-The 2025 Bihar elections concluded with a historic highest-ever voter turnout of 66.91%. As per ECI, this is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951. The polling body further added that of this, 62.8% voters were male and 71.6% were female.

-The counting of votes for all 243 assembly constituencies will begin from 8 AM onwards. The election was held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

-Apart from the three CM names, some of the other key names in the fray are former deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, and Bhojpuri singers Khesari Lal Yadav and Maithili Thakur.

-As per the Exit Polls for the Bihar assembly, the JD(U)-led NDA alliance is projected for a big win on Friday, with the Mahagatbandhan alliance losing out. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has been projected to win zero to four seats of 243.