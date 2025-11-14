Phulwari Mokama Bankipur election result 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes begin
Phulwari Mokama Bankipur election result 2025 LIVE: Today, November 14, the Election Commission of India will announce the results of the Bihar election 2025. The counting of votes under the supervision of the Election Commission begins. There are 243 assembly seats for which counting will be done. Bankipur is a segment of the Patna Sahib constituency. This place was once a part of ancient Patliputra, the capital of the Mauryan Empire. Since 2010, from the Bankipur constituency, BJP's Nitin Nabin has represented the seat. The candidates contesting the election from this constituency are- Nitin Nabin (BJP), Pankaj Kumar (AAP), Rekha Kumari (RJD), Niranjan Kumar Achary (Right to Recall Party), Prabash Chandra Sharma (Jagrook Janta Party), Vandana Kumar (JSP), Akhilesh Kumar (Independent), Ravi Kumar (Independent) and S.Sajjad Hussain Akhter (Independent)....Read More
Mokama is a prominent political seat in Patna district. It is the connecting town of north and south Bihar. This year, 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency- Vikash Kumar (Independent), Dr. Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar (AAP), Priyadarshi Piyush (JSP), Anil Kumar (Independent), Rahul Kumar (Lokhit Adhikar Party), Manju Kumari (Panchpauniya Samaj Party), Veena Devi (Rashtriya Janata Dal), and Anant Kumar Singh (Janata Dal).
Phulwari constituency lies in the Patna district of Bihar. The contesting candidates of this constituency is Arun Kumar Rajak (AAP), Gopal Ravi Das (CPI-M), Shyam Rajak (JD(U)), Sunil Paswan (Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party), Mahesh Paswan (Bhartiya Lok Chetna Party), Mukesh Kumar (Rashtriya Republican Party), Yuvraj Kumar (Samata Party), Shashi Kant Prasad (JSP), Shri Raj Paswan (Prabal Bharat Party) and Anil Das (Independent).
The assembly elections in the state this year were held in two phases in November 2025. On November 6, the first phase of voting was conducted. The first phase covered constituencies across 18 districts across the state. On November 11, the second phase of voting was concluded. Voting was done for a total of 122 constituencies across 20 districts.
The ruling NDA comprises 132 MLAs, including the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and smaller parties. The RJD has 75 MLAs, the Congress has 19 MLAs, and the CPI(ML)-Liberation has 12. Apart from this, Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party, JSP has also contested elections for the first time in the state.
Phulwari Mokama Bankipur election result 2025 LIVE: In the first phase of voting on November 6, a total of 65.08 per cent of voters turned out, which was much higher than the 57.29 per cent recorded in the 2020 assembly polls. During the second phase, voter turnout was 68.76%.
NDA comprising the BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and smaller parties: 132 MLAs
RJD: 75 MLAs,
Congress: 19 MLAs
CPI(ML)-Liberation: 12 MLAs
Phulwari Mokama Bankipur election result 2025 LIVE: Phulwari is a reserved constituency for the Scheduled Caste community. In the 2020 assembly elections, Gopal Ravidas (CPI (ML)(L) won the seat.
Phulwari Mokama Bankipur election result 2025 LIVE: The first phase covered constituencies across 18 districts across the state. On November 11, the second phase of voting was concluded. A vote was held for a total of 122 constituents across 20 districts.
Phulwari Mokama Bankipur election result 2025 LIVE: There are 243 assembly seats in the Bihar elections for which counting will be done today. The Bihar election voting was held in two phases- first on November 6 and second on November 11.
Phulwari Mokama Bankipur election result 2025 LIVE: The Election Commission of India has informed that the Bihar election result 2025 counting will begin at 8 am at 46 centres across 38 districts. A total of 7.4 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of over 2,600 candidates.
Phulwari Mokama Bankipur election result 2025 LIVE: Mokama is a prominent seat in Patna. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency. In 2020, Anant Kumar Singh (Janata Dal) won the 2020 elections.
Phulwari Mokama Bankipur election result 2025 LIVE: The Election Commission of India will announce the Bihar assembly election 2025 results today, November 13. The Bihar vote count will begin at 8 am today.