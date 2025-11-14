Alinagar election result 2025 Live: BJP bets on Maithili Thakur, RJD's Binod Mishra also eyes key seat

Popular folk singer and first-time candidate Maithili Thakur is contesting on a BJP ticket in Alinagar. The 25-year-old will face 63-year-old RJD candidate Binod Mishra.

Alinagar Bihar election result | Key points:

- Maithili Thakur, a folk singer making her first run in the polls, is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s candidate in Alinagar. She is up against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran Binod Mishra, who is seeking to reclaim the seat from NDA.

- Jan Suraaj Party candidate Biplaw Kumar Choudhary is also contesting from the Alinagar seat as the party itself is looking to make a debut in the polls.

- In the 2020 assembly elections, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Mishri Lal Yadav won from the seat on a Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) ticket, defeating RJD’s Binod Mishra by over 3,000 votes. Yadav later joined the BJP but quit the party earlier this month.

- If Thakur wins, the 25-year-old could join the list of the youngest-ever elected MLAs in the country. While the BJP is relying on a younger candidate and on Thakur’s popularity as a folk singer, the RJD aims to snatch the seat that slipped from them in 2020.

- Most of the exit polls for the Bihar elections predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance, which has been rejected by opposition leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Jan Suraaj. Pollsters predicted a clear majority for the BJP-Janata Dal (United)-led NDA, while the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan was predicted to fall short of the majority mark.

- Meanwhile, counting of votes will also begin across the state, where NDA candidate and nine-time chief minister Nitish Kumar is looking to retain the seat, and leader of the opposition and the son of former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, is hoping to lead the RJD and Mahagathbandhan to victory.