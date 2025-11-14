Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Victory of good governance’: PM Modi congratulates Nitish, allies for Bihar win

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 05:17 pm IST

“The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights,” PM Narendra Modi posted on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it a “victory of good governance” after the BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar of the JD(U), achieved a massive win in the Bihar assembly election 2025, results of which were coming in on Friday.

NDA supporters hold placards of PM Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as they celebrate NDA's lead in the vote counting of the Bihar Assembly election 2025 at the party office, in Patna on Friday.(ANI)
NDA supporters hold placards of PM Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as they celebrate NDA's lead in the vote counting of the Bihar Assembly election 2025 at the party office, in Patna on Friday.(ANI)

The NDA was leading on, or had won, around 200 seats in the 243-strong Bihar Vidhan Sabha, as per latest data by the Election Commission. This was its best performance ever in Bihar.

“Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved,” PM Modi's post read.

He added, “My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar.”

He tagged all allies of the BJP in his series of posts. "The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji and our NDA family colleagues Chirag Paswan ji, Jitan Ram Manjhi ji, and Upendra Kushwaha ji for this resounding victory."

Earlier, the BJP's Bihar X handle shared a post with a photo showing Modi with Nitish, and called the victory a success of the “jodi”, the duo.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Victory of good governance’: PM Modi congratulates Nitish, allies for Bihar win
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI SummaryElection Snapshots