BJP's not-so-Chhoti Kumari: The 12th pass who outshone Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav

As NDA prepares for a sweeping political win in Bihar, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's standout candidates, Chhoti Kumari, is making headlines after emerging ahead of Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Khesari Lal Yadav of the RJD in the Assembly polls. Chhoti Kumari replaced the sitting BJP MLA, CN Gupta as BJP's Chapra candidate.(X)

According to Election Commission trends, as of around 5:30 pm, Kumari holds a lead of over 6,100 votes, indicating a strong hold for the BJP in the Chapra constituency.

The contest drew widespread attention because Khesari Lal Yadav, a popular Bhojpuri actor and singer, was attempting to leverage his celebrity appeal to win the Chapra seat.

However, despite his fame, a 12th pass Chhoti Kumari's deep-rooted political presence, local connect, and organisational backing have kept her ahead in the race.

Chhoti Kumari's lead over a high-profile celebrity candidate like Khesari Lal highlights the electorate's preference for established political figures over fame alone.

Who is Chotti Kumari?

Known for her active role as the Zila Parishad Chairperson of Chapra, Chhoti Kumari replaced the sitting BJP MLA CN Gupta, bringing fresh energy to the party's campaign.

Despite being only a 12th pass, Chhoti Kumari has held key positions, including President of the District Council. Her husband, Dharmendra Sah, serves as the District General Secretary of the BJP. She hails from the Vaishya community, which constitutes a significant portion of the local electorate.

Chapra, part of the Saran Lok Sabha constituency, has long been shaped by caste dynamics, with Yadavs, Rajputs, Vaishyas, and OBCs making elections highly competitive.

The NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends.

The ruling alliance secured 206 seats in the 2010 elections and is once again poised to touch the same mark as it is currently leading at 203 seats, with both the BJP and JD(U) unanticipated performances