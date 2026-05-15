Rajnath Singh calls for indigenous defence manufacturing projects for national security

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called for self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector, as it cannot afford to depend on other countries for national security. Rajnath Singh wasaddressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project. (PITI photo)

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project and several strategic defence manufacturing units at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Satya Sai district, Singh said indigenous defence manufacturing projects would significantly strengthen India’s defence sector.

The facility, being established by the Aeronautical Development Agency under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will comprise the Core Integration, Development and Flight-Testing Complex for India’s flagship indigenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme.

Describing the project as a historic milestone in the defence history of both Andhra Pradesh and the country, the Union defence minister said it would focus on the development of fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft.

Spread across nearly 650 acres in Puttaparthi with an estimated project cost of approximately ₹15,803 crore, the proposed complex will serve as a national hub for aircraft integration, validation, flight testing and certification activities. “Only a few countries in the world possess such flight-testing centres. India has now joined that league,” he said.

He expressed confidence that advanced fighter aircraft developed under the AMCA programme would eventually take off from Puttaparthi, showcasing India’s growing air power and defence strength.

Singh said the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) would invest ₹480 crore to manufacture advanced autonomous underwater systems and torpedoes, enabling India to indigenously produce several systems that were previously imported. “The project would enhance coastal security and support the country’s blue economy initiatives,” he said.

Singh further stated that Agneyastra, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge, would manufacture advanced weapon systems with an investment of ₹1,500 crore for future warfare requirements. He added that HFCL would establish a facility with an investment of ₹1,294 crore to manufacture electrical fuses.

The defence minister said eight drone companies were jointly developing a Drone City in Kurnool, which would strengthen the Make in India initiative. “Drone technology has become a game changer in modern warfare. Apart from defence, drones also have applications in agriculture and several other sectors,” he said.

He said Andhra Pradesh would manufacture weapons and technologies required for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, adding that the projects would help achieve complete self-reliance in the defence sector.

Singh said the government and private sector were working together to accelerate the growth of India’s defence ecosystem. “Industries, startups and institutions are collectively participating in a mass movement for national development,” he said.

He called upon Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to develop the Rayalaseema region into a major military-industrial complex, citing its proximity to Bengaluru as a strategic advantage. “If this region is transformed into a military industrial hub, it will play a crucial role in national development,” he said.

Singh praised Naidu for bringing cutting-edge technologies, including quantum technology, to Andhra Pradesh and added that global technology giants such as Google had chosen the state for investments. “AP means Advanced Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh has become a role model for the country,” he remarked.

Singh said foundation stones had been laid for four defence companies under the strategic defence project and for eight companies in the proposed drone ity at Kurnool.

Highlighting India’s progress in defence manufacturing over the last decade, Singh said the country had once been one of the world’s largest arms importers, but the situation had changed significantly due to sustained policy measures.

“Earlier, India produced defence equipment worth only ₹46,000 crore. Today, production has crossed ₹1.54 lakh crore and will soon reach ₹1.75 lakh crore,” he said, adding that defence exports had risen from just ₹600 crore earlier to nearly ₹40,000 crore now.

Speaking at the function, the chief minister described “Operation Sindoor” as a proud example of India’s growing technological strength and the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector.

He said the AMCA project would showcase the capabilities of India’s defence sector and strengthen indigenous combat aircraft manufacturing using homegrown technology. “It would pave the way for the development of a dedicated township and generate employment opportunities for around 7,500 people,” he said.

Calling upon industrialists and entrepreneurs to invest in the state, Naidu asked them to “design in Andhra Pradesh, make in Andhra Pradesh, lead from Andhra Pradesh.” He assured full support from the state government for industries and investors coming to Andhra Pradesh.

State IT minister Nara Lokesh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a strong response to Pakistan, which he said made every Indian proud. He described Rajnath Singh as the “iron man” and one of the biggest strengths behind Operation Sindoor.

Lokesh said the sacred land of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai was now emerging as a new hub of India’s defence power with the establishment of AMCA project.