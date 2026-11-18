Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that growing maritime cooperation between India and Japan reflected the deep trust and shared commitment of the two countries to security and stability in the vast Indo-Pacific region.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Japan's defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi visit to the JMSDF Naval Base in Yokosuka (ANI)

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“The deepening cooperation between India and Japan in the maritime domain reflects the deep trust and shared resolve between our two countries toward realising a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law,” Singh wrote on X after visiting the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force base in Yokosuka near Tokyo.

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Accompanied by his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi, Singh inspected the Mogami-class multi-mission frigate JS Natori.

“In August, I visited the Indian Navy in Mumbai. Today, I was delighted to welcome you (Singh) to my hometown of Yokosuka. Seeing each other’s forces firsthand is how we deepen our understanding and move Japan-India defense cooperation forward. Across the Pacific and Indian Oceans, Japan and India are connected by the sea. Together, let us continue to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Koizumi wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will meet their Japanese counterparts, Koizumi and Toshimitsu Motegi, in Tokyo on Thursday for the India-Japan 2+2 dialogue to strengthen bilateral ties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will meet their Japanese counterparts, Koizumi and Toshimitsu Motegi, in Tokyo on Thursday for the India-Japan 2+2 dialogue to strengthen bilateral ties. {{/usCountry}}

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Security in the Indo-Pacific will be on the agenda during the fourth edition of the India-Japan 2+2 dialogue.

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India has consistently called for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific region, based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, while stressing the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and under the framework of international law. Challenges in the Indo-Pacific include China’s carefully calculated power play for influence and efforts to challenge the rules-based international order.

The dialogue comes five months after India and Japan unveiled measures to expand cooperation in defence, energy security, rare earths and artificial intelligence (AI), and finalised a joint roadmap on economic security at the 16th India-Japan Summit. During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi stressed the importance of mutual trust in a world order facing growing uncertainty.

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Singh, who also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, highlighted India’s economic transformation, asserting that the country has emerged as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

“Despite global challenges and the crisis in West Asia, the Indian economy has maintained its momentum. With a growth rate of around 7.8%, India is firmly establishing itself among the world’s fastest-growing major economies. This reflects India’s economic strength and sustained growth,” Singh said.

India’s defence sector is moving beyond self-reliance to strengthen its global standing, Singh added.