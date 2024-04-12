Rajnath Singh's ominous warning to Congress: 'Will go extinct like dinosaurs'

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the Congress party will go extinct like the dinosaurs in the next few years. Singh also compared the party with the house of Bigg Boss. Defence minister Rajnath Singh during a public meeting.(PTI file photo)

Rajnath Singh claimed the politicians of the Congress party are tearing each other's clothes on a daily basis. He said after a few years following the 2024 general elections, children will not even recognise the party.

His attack comes after a large number of Congress leaders quit the party and joined the NDA over the past few months.

These leaders include stalwarts like Milind Deora and Ashok Chavan. While Deora joined the Shiv Sena (UBT), Chavan joined the BJP and later became the party's Rajya Sabha MP.

"The exodus of leaders from the Congress continues. They are quitting the party one after another and joining the BJP. I am afraid that in a few years from now, the Congress will become extinct like the dinosaur," Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh made the remark while addressing a rally in Uttarakhand in support of BJP's Pauri candidate, Anil Baluni.

"They (Congress leaders) are fighting with each other on a daily basis. The party has become somewhat like the house of Bigg Boss on television. They are tearing each other's clothes on a daily basis," he added.

Rajnath Singh on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Rajnath Singh, in an interview with ANI on Thursday, slammed the Opposition for claiming that the Centre had been targeting opponents using central government's agencies.

"Even if it is assumed that Arvind Kejriwal went to jail because of us, why is he not getting relief? Have we taken control of the courts also? What are these people trying to say? Let them have the audacity to say we have captured courts also...is it possible?" Rajnath Singh told ANI.

Rajnath Singh also said there was no washing machine in the BJP and the central government wasn't telling agencies to arrest specific people.