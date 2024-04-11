‘People of PoK feel development only possible at hands of PM Modi’: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, said on Thursday the way Jammu-Kashmir is heading towards development, he feels that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) feel that Pakistan cannot lead them towards development, only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

Singh, who is campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, added, “The way Jammu-Kashmir is heading towards development, I feel that people in PoK think that their development is only possible at the hands of PM Modi and not Pakistan.”

He said PoK was always a part of India and still is. “The people in PoK might say they want to be with India. PoK was, is and will always be our (India) part.”

Further, Singh said that the beginning of Ram Rajya will happen in India. “I want to tell the people of Madhya Pradesh that the beginning of Ram Rajya will happen in India, no one can stop it.”

Stating that the Congress government was accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh said, “The people of the Congress party are accusing us. We said we would put an end to Article 370, we did it. Today, Jammu-Kashmir have the same status as other states in the country.”

Addressing a public meeting in MP's Mauganj, Singh said people believe that India would soon become a superpower.

“People now believe that days are not far when India will become the superpower…While speaking at an international event, Eric Garcetti, the USA's ambassador to India said, 'If you want to see the future, come to India. If you want to feel the future, come to India. If you want to work on the future, come to India.' This has been said by the ambassador of the most powerful nation in the world and it's not a small thing for us,” Singh said.

The 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will go elections in four phases from April 19 to May 13, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

During the 2019 general elections, the BJP secured victory in 28 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state, leaving Nakul Nath, the son of former chief minister Kamal Nath, as the sole successful Congress candidate.