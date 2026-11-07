Bagdogra , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the security landscape has become increasingly complex, with warfare extending beyond conventional cross-border firing to include cyberattacks, drone swarms, proxy wars and information operations.

Rajnath warns of complex security challenges, says warfare no longer limited to cross-border firing

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Addressing Indian Air Force personnel at Bagdogra airfield in West Bengal on the eve of Diwali, Singh said adversaries were increasingly seeking to exploit vulnerabilities without engaging in direct conflict.

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"Warfare is no longer limited merely to cross-border firing. It has expanded greatly to encompass asymmetric warfare, proxy wars, cyberattacks, drone swarms, information operations, and narrative management," he said.

The defence minister cautioned that misleading information circulated through social media was being used to sow doubts among local populations and soldiers.

"Today, the enemy often avoids direct conflict and instead tries to exploit our vulnerabilities. Through social media, the enemy also attempts to sow seeds of doubt among local populations and soldiers by spreading misleading information," Singh said

Emphasising the changing responsibilities of armed forces personnel, he said soldiers must remain vigilant not only in their operational domains but also against emerging cyber and information threats.

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{{^usCountry}} "In such a scenario, your role is no longer that of an ordinary soldier. You are required to simultaneously maintain domain awareness, cyber resilience, and information integrity," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In such a scenario, your role is no longer that of an ordinary soldier. You are required to simultaneously maintain domain awareness, cyber resilience, and information integrity," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"It is solely through your vigilance and discretion that we can foil every attempt of the enemy," Singh added.

He also underscored the importance of discipline and conduct, saying the behaviour of personnel at their respective postings shaped public perception of the armed forces.

"Your discipline is your greatest strength. Whatever post you are stationed at, your conduct, your uniform, your language, and your restraint shape the image of the armed forces in the minds of the local people," Singh said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.