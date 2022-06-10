Home / India News / Rajya Sabha polls: Who won? Who lost? Full list here
india news

Rajya Sabha polls: Who won? Who lost? Full list here

  • The Rajya Sabha elections were necessitated as the number of candidates exceeded the seats going to the polls.
Visuals from the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi when the Parliament is in session. (PTI File Photo)
Visuals from the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi when the Parliament is in session. (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections was held across four states. Sixteen Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka went to polls on Friday amid allegations of misconduct and horse-trading.

The elections were necessitated as the number of candidates exceeded the seats going to the polls. The Election Commission had appointed special observers to ensure fair conduct of the elections, along with video recording of the entire process.

Earlier, only Rajasthan and Karnataka declared the winners.

In Rajasthan, Congress won three seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged one seat. BJP-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra failed to make the cut.

In Karnataka, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, Lehar Singh Siroya of BJP and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh of Congress were declared elected.

In the early hours of Saturday, counting began in Haryana and Maharashtra and the two states declared winners. In Haryana, BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, backed by the saffron party , have won two Rajya Sabha seats. 

While in Maharashtra, of the six seats, the BJP and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won three each. 

Here are the winners and losing candidates:

Rajasthan

Candidate nameWinner/Losing candidateParty
Mukul WasnikWonCongress
Randeep SurjewalaWonCongress
Pramod TiwariWonCongress
Ghanshyam TiwariWonBJP
Subhash ChandraLostIndependent

Karnataka

Candidate nameWinner/Losing candidateParty
Nirmala SitharamanWonBJP
JaggeshWonBJP
Lahar SinghWonBJP
Jairam RameshWonCongress
Mansoor Ali KhanLostCongress
D Kupendra ReddyLostJD(S)

Maharashtra

Candidate nameWinner/Losing candidateParty
Piyush GoyalWonBJP
Anil BondeWonBJP
Dhananjay MahadikWonBJP
Praful PatelWonNCP
Sanjay RautWonShiv Sena
Sanjay Pawar LostShiv Sena
Imran PratapgarhiWonCongress

Haryana

Candidate nameWinner/Losing candidateParty
Kartikeya SharmaWonIndependent
Ajay MakenLostCongress
Krishan Lal PanwarWonBJP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rajya sabha
rajya sabha
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out