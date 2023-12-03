Raman Singh credits PM Modi as BJP set to regain Chhattisgarh after 2018 defeat

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Sunday credited prime minister Narendra Modi as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked set to regain power in a state that voted it out in December 2018. Mahasamund, Nov 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Raman Singh attends the Vijay Sankalp Maharally for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Mahasamund on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Singh, Chhattisgarh’s second chief minister and who served three consecutive terms totalling 15 years, accused his successor, the incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel, of not fulfilling promises made to people.

“People know that the Congress’ guarantees are fake. They know that Bhupesh Baghel did not fulfill his promises, and that’s why people believe in PM Modi’s guarantees,” said the senior leader, who could now be the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, the saffron party is well ahead of its arch-rival, the ruling Congress, for a win in the 90-member assembly. While more conclusive trends will emerge later in the day, Chhattisgarh was one state where the grand old party was expected to do well in the recent round of assembly elections, with majority of exit polls also pointing in that direction, though the party’s tally was projected to come down significantly from 2018, when it won with 68 seats.

Exit polls, however, have a history of going wrong.

The Congress, too, is yet to react, with no statement yet from either the chief minister or his deputy, TS Singh Deo.

In the recently held election, meanwhile, the state polled on November 7 and 17, with 76.31% voters exercising their right to franchise.