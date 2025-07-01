Won't grow old for 100 years if...: What Ramdev said after Shefali Jariwala death

Amid a raging debate on anti-ageing supplements and lifestyle habits following actor-model Shefali Jariwala's death, yoga practitioner Ramdev has spoken about the importance of good dietary habits, and how they could significantly increase a person's lifespan. Ramdev's remarks came days after actor-model Shefali Jariwala (R) died at the age of 42.

In an interview to NDTV, Ramdev said a normal human lifespan was "not 100 years, but 150-200 years", but that humans have put a lot of pressure on their brains, hearts, eyes and liver. He also reportedly said that food meant to be eaten over 100 years is being consumed by humans in 25 years.

He also claimed that one could stall growing old for up to 100 years if they monitor their diets properly. "You do not know how to operate yourself. If you keep doing well, then it is true that you will not grow old for 100 years," the news report quoted him as saying.

Ramdev's remarks on an average life-span and dietary habits comes days after Shefali Jariwala's death at the age of 42.

While a probe into her death is still underway, Mumbai Police found anti-ageing medicine, skin glow tablets and vitamin supplements at her apartment earlier, sparking a debate on the importance of maintaining a good lifestyle. Earlier, a heart attack was also suspected as a reason behind the actor's death, but the actual cause can only be known after a postmortem report is out.

When asked about Jariwala's death, Ramdev gave a hardware-software analogy, and said it was important for a human to be strong from the inside. "The hardware was fine, the software was faulty. The symptoms were fine, the system was faulty," Ramdev said.

Speaking on the subject of heart attacks, Ramdev said one shouldn't interfere with the body's natural life span, as it could lead to "disasters" internally and lead to heart attacks.

With a debate raging on the use of beauty enhancement supplements, Ramdev urged people to be "completely satisfied" in life and only focus on what they eat, how to they think and what is their physical strength.

"There is a difference in this superficial appearance. Appearing to be one and being one are different," Ramdev told NDTV.

Vouching for yoga, diet and a good lifestyle, Ramdev gave his example, saying he is completely fit even at the age of 60.

Shefali Jariwala's death and lifestyle concerns

'Kaanta laga' fame Shefali Jariwala's death has brought attention to the importance of a good lifestyle. At just 42, the actor's death came as a shock to many.

A probe into her death have brought some significant things to light, like the the actor taking a vitamin C IV drip hours before she died, as confirmed by her friend Pooja Ghai in an interview.

Besides, the Mumbai Police found two boxes of beauty and self-care supplements at Jariwala's residence -- anti-ageing medicine, skin glow tablets and vitamin supplements. According to the actor's family, Shefali was not taking the tablets on a doctor's consultation.

Doctors at RN Cooper Hospital, where the actor's body was sent for a post mortem, are also suspecting that a sudden drop in blood pressure may have led to her death.