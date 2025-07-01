Shefali Jariwala’s friend reveals what happened on the night of the actor’s death: ‘Her eyes were not opening…’

On June 28, the country woke up to a heartbreaking news — Kaanta Laga girl and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala was no more. At the age of 42, Shefali breathed her last after a cardiac arrest that she suffered at her residence in Oshiwara, Mumbai in the late hours of June 27. The actor was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality hospital by her family but was declared ‘brought dead’. The news of her untimely death took social media by storm, with fans expressing their shock and extending condolences to her actor husband Parag Tyagi. Shefali’s friend Pooja Ghai has now revealed what happened at the actor’s house on the night that she passed away. Shefali Jariwala

In an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Shefali Jariwala’s friend Pooja Ghai shared that post dinner, the late actor asked her husband Parag Tyagi to walk their dog. Pooja was quoted saying, “And the moment he went down, apparently he was called. The helper at home called him and said, ‘Didi is not feeling well.’ So, she told him, ‘Could you just come up, take care of me?’ The dog is really old. And he told the helper, ‘I’ve just come down for a walk, so why don’t you come down, take him for a walk and I’ll come up.’”

Parag handed the dog over to their helper and took the lift to their house. At that point, Shefali still had a pulse. Pooja shared, “And her eyes were not opening and she just had dead weight to her body. So he immediately must have realised that something’s definitely wrong. And he took her to the hospital… before she was brought in at Bellevue, she was already no more.”

Shefali hosted Satyanarayana Puja at her residence on June 27 and was fasting for the same. Pooja also confirmed that the actor took a vitamin C IV drip in the day. The cause of her death and what caused the cardiac arrest remains unclear. However, reports suggest that a sudden drop in her blood pressure could be a reason for Shefali’s untimely demise. We wish her family peace as they cope with the loss.