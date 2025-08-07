Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ready to pay personal price to protect farmers’ interest: PM Modi

ByPTI
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 10:20 am IST

His remarks come against the backdrop of the US announcing a further increase in the tariff on Indian goods, including agricultural products, to 50 per cent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will never compromise the interests of its farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers, asserting that he would be ready to pay any price. “For us, farmers’ interest is the foremost priority. India will never compromise the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I believe, personally, I will have to pay the price, and I am ready for that,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

He was addressing a three-day global conference to mark the birth centenary of late renowned agri-scientist M S Swaminathan. His remarks come against the backdrop of the US announcing a further increase in the tariff on Indian goods, including agricultural products, to 50 per cent.

Modi also released a commemorative coin and stamp in honour of the legendary scientist. He was a renowned Indian geneticist and agricultural scientist, famously known as the “father of the Green Revolution” in India for his pivotal role in transforming Indian agriculture during the 1960s by introducing high-yielding wheat varieties and modern farming techniques. His work significantly increased food production and alleviated poverty among farmers in India.

Swaminathan was born on August 7, 1925, in Kumbakonam and passed away on September 28, 2023, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, at the age of 98.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Ready to pay personal price to protect farmers’ interest: PM Modi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On