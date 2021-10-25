After alleged student attack, Omar asks Punjab CM to reassure Kashmiri students

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday asked Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to reassure Kashmiri students studying in his state after some of them were allegedly assaulted after India lost their opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup to Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

“It is distressing to hear about the incidents of physical & verbal assault against some Kashmiri students in a college in Punjab last night. I request @CHARANJITCHANNIji to direct @PunjabPoliceInd to look in to this & also to reassure the students studying in Punjab,” Abdullah, a former chief minister, said in a tweet.

Nasir Khuehami, a student leader, said that Kashmiri students were assaulted in Sangrur and Kharar (Mohali) in Punjab. He added that they told him that local Punjabis came to their rescue. “Students from Bihar, UP (Uttar Pradesh), and Haryana barged in their rooms, thrashed them and went rampage,” tweeted Khuehami.