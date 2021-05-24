Recovered Covid patients need longer care: AIIMS’ director Guleria

Dr Randeep Guleria, the director of Delhi’s All India of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said on Monday people who have recovered and will recover from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will need medical support for a longer period of time. Guleria said there are many patients who will experience several symptoms even after recovering from the coronavirus disease and they need to be treated for them. “If the symptoms are seen for 4-12 weeks, it is called ongoing symptomatic Covid or post-acute Covid syndrome. If symptoms are seen for more than 12 weeks, it is called post-Covid syndrome or non-Covid,” Dr Guleria said during a routine press briefing.

Among the common symptoms recovered patients experience are trouble in breathing despite normal lung function and capacity, cough for weeks, chest pain, anxiety and increased pulse rate, the senior doctor said. “These symptoms are post-Covid or Covid are due to the body’s immune system or inflammatory response,” he said.

Another common symptom is chronic fatigue syndrome, with people complaining of joint pain, fatigue body ache and head ache, and requires symptomatic treatment, Guleria said. “There's another symptom, generally termed as 'brain fog' on social media, seen in those recovered from Covid who find it difficult to concentrate and suffer from insomnia and depression,” he said.

He suggested multi-disciplinary post-Covid clinics to rehabilitate people who have recovered from the viral disease. “I want to stress that as the recovery rate goes up, post-Covid patients will also go up and we should prepare so that we are able to manage them."

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India’s daily recoveries outnumbered new Covid-19 cases for the 11th consecutive day on Monday and the cumulative positivity rate stood at 8.09 per cent. The health ministry’s data showed that 302,544 Covid-19 patients recovered in a span of 24 hours taking India’s cumulative recoveries to 2,37,28,011. The national recovery rate has also gone up to 88.69 per cent.

New infections in India dipped to 222,315, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the country’s tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,67,52,447, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday. India’s death toll climbed to 303,720, the third after the United States and Brazil, with 4454 fatalities in the previous 24 hours, data updated by the ministry at 8am showed.