Top Delhi doctor gives tips to combat black fungus amid alarming rise in cases

As Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, is creating havoc across India with several states and Union Territories (UTs) reporting a sharp rise in cases, a top doctor in Delhi on Monday suggested steps which can prevent the spread of the infection.

Mucormycosis is found among people who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) or have recovered from it, and it affects the nose, eyes, and sinuses. Patients of kidney disease, cardiac and liver disorders are also at a high risk of getting infected.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital said, “Black fungus occurs in people who have poor immunity or are suffering from diabetes. Use of steroids increases blood sugar and due to this, the fungus enters through breath. It then spreads to the lungs and the entire body and also damages the kidneys.”

Dr Kumar added the only way to prevent Mucormycosis is by keeping blood sugar levels under control, consuming steroids only on the advice of doctors, and keeping the face masks clean. He also suggested against using dry oxygen.

The LNJP hospital has so far reported 36 cases of Mucormycosis, Dr Kumar said, adding 30 of them are Covid-19 patients. More than 300 cases have been reported across Delhi. The national capital, along with Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh etc is the worst-hit from the infection.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that 15 hospitals in the city are treating Mucormycosis patients and urged the people to be careful and not resort to self-medication. Jain also said Delhi is facing a shortage of drugs used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, such as Amphotericin B, and the Aam Aadmi Party-led government spoke to pharmaceutical firms for procuring it.

Meanwhile, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan notified on Monday that 5,424 cases of Mucormycosis have been recorded in 18 states and UTs.

