Kochi, The Kerala High Court has said that people who received loans illegally from a bank facing investigation for irregularities cannot escape money laundering proceedings under the PMLA merely by repaying the loan.

Repaying illegally disbursed loans from bank under probe will not help escape PMLA case: Kerala HC

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Justice G Girish made the observation while dismissing the pleas of Thrissur-native A J Paulson seeking discharge from the proceedings initiated against him, including the attachment of his properties, by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with loans illegally received by him from the Karuvannoor bank.

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Paulson, his wife, son, father-in-law and mother-in-law had together availed a total loan of ₹2.5 crore from the Karuvannoor Service Co-operative Bank in the year 2014.

After a criminal case was registered in connection with the Karuvannur bank scam, the ED had registered a money laundering case in which Paulson was also made an accused for dealing with proceeds of crime.

The allegation against him was that he availed loans in his name as well as in the names of his relatives, in connivance with the office bearers of the bank, in violation of the relevant rules and regulations.

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{{^usCountry}} In this manner, he managed to siphon-off a total amount of ₹2.5 crore from the bank by way of ineligible loans advanced by its office bearers, the ED had claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this manner, he managed to siphon-off a total amount of ₹2.5 crore from the bank by way of ineligible loans advanced by its office bearers, the ED had claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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Another allegation against the petitioner was that he had layered and concealed the above proceeds of the crime by purchasing landed property at Gundalpet in Karnataka.

On the basis of these allegations, the ED provisionally attached Paulson's properties on October 13, 2023 and the same was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority on March 12, 2024.

On November 13 last year, Paulson and his family members closed the loans by paying the entire outstanding dues which amounted to ₹4,30,85,889, to the Karuvannoor Service Co-operative Bank, which closed the proceedings initiated against them for the realisation of the defaulted loan amount.

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Thereafter, he moved a special court seeking discharge from the PMLA case and release of his attached properties, but the pleas were dismissed after which he moved the High Court in appeal.

Dismissing his appeals against the special court decision, the High Court said that the loans availed by Paulson and his family were disbursed illegally and therefore, they come under the definition of proceeds of crime.

The High Court also said that non-inclusion of Paulson as an accused in the Crime Branch case related to the bank scam was not a reason to stop the proceedings initiated against him under the PMLA for dealing with the proceeds of the crime.

"At any rate, the sustainability of the attachment of the properties of the petitioner and the seizure of documents from him by the Enforcement Directorate cannot be looked into in these proceedings, since the available records prima facie point to the act of the petitioner dealing with the proceeds of crime of the predicate offence registered by the police," it said.

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The HC also rejected his contention that since the loan amounts availed from the bank were repaid, he should be discharged from the PMLA case.

"Nor could the petitioner contend that the aforesaid clearance of loan liability has to be taken as a reason to lift the attachment of his properties and to order the release of the documents seized from him," it said.

The High Court said the subsequent act of clearing the loan liability in the year 2025 will not obliterate the offence under the PMLA.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.