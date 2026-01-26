Republic Day parade: Tableau depicts storytelling, honours filmmakers, artists

The information and broadcasting ministry’s Republic Day parade tableau, themed “Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti”, on Monday depicted India’s civilisational storytelling journey and honoured generations of filmmakers and artists, who shaped the country’s cultural identity. The tableau’s theme aligned with the goal of positioning India as a global content hub. (pib.gov.in)

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a recipient of seven national awards, designed and created the tableau over 1.5 months.

In a statement, the ministry said the theme presented a “powerful visual narrative of India’s civilisational journey in storytelling, from ancient oral traditions to its emergence as a global content and media powerhouse”. It added that the tableau reflects the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), seamlessly blending cultural heritage with technological innovation.

The statement said the theme aligned with the ministry’s goal of positioning India as a global content hub, reinforced by the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in 2025. The summit in Mumbai was focused on innovation, content creation, and the creative economy.

The statement said “Shruti” showed India’s “rich oral legacy, depicted through a Guru imparting knowledge to disciples under a Peepal tree, accompanied by sound-wave motifs representing the cosmic resonance of Aum and the origins of knowledge”. It added Kriti marks the evolution of written expression, with Lord Ganesha inscribing the Mahabharata.

“Drishti captures India’s media evolution through print, cinema, television, and digital platforms. Visual elements such as vintage cameras, film reels, satellites, newspapers, and box office symbols honour generations of filmmakers and artists who shaped India’s cultural identity. The tableau also highlights future-ready storytelling through AI, AVGC-XR, and virtual production technologies, highlighting the shift to immersive storytelling.”

In 2019, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani created a video featuring Bollywood actors reading Mahatma Gandhi’s writings to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had requested Hirani to do so.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan narrated the journey of the new Parliament when it was inaugurated in 2023.