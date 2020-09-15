e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Return land given on lease’: Mahendra Pratap’s kin to AMU

‘Return land given on lease’: Mahendra Pratap’s kin to AMU

In their letter to the university, descendants of the late freedom fighter have argued that the 90 year lease of the land, donated by him, has now expired.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:38 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aligarh Muslim University (Image credit: amu.ac.in)
Aligarh Muslim University (Image credit: amu.ac.in)
         

Descendants of the late Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh have demanded the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to return the land given to the university by the late freedom fighter, as the 90 year lease for it has now expired.

The university’s academic council has set up a committee under vice-chancellor, professor Tariq Mansoor, to look into the issue. The committee will present its report in the next meeting of the council.

In a letter to AMU, the descendants of the late king have said the university’s ‘Tikonia Park’ and city school have been built on the land given on lease. With the duration of the lease now over, they argue, the land should be handed back to them.

They have also demanded that the city school built on the land be named after Mahendra Pratap Singh. In 2018 as well, demands were made to rename AMU after him as a row erupted over a portrait of Mohammad Ali Jinnah in the university.

Mahendra Pratap Singh was an alumnus of the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental College, which later became the AMU. In 1929, he donated 3.04 acres of land to the university.

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020
LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh
Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In