Reuters’ X account appears to be withheld in India; no official word yet

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 06, 2025 12:41 AM IST

As of 11:30 pm IST, the account remained unavailable in India.

The official X account (formerly Twitter) of news agency Reuters appeared to be inaccessible in India as of Friday. Users, who were trying to access the handle @Reuters saw a message stating that the account "has been withheld in response to a legal demand."

There has been no official statement from Reuters or Indian authorities yet.(X)
As of 11:30 pm IST, the account remained unavailable in the country due to a legal demand, as per the message that the users received while accessing the account.

The exact reason for the action is not publicly known, and the official statement from Reuters or Indian authorities is awaited.

