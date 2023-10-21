News / India News / Row over Tagore’s name missing on Santiniketan’s Unesco tag plaques

Row over Tagore’s name missing on Santiniketan’s Unesco tag plaques

ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Oct 22, 2023 04:13 AM IST

Santiniketan town, where Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, was included in the Unesco’s world heritage list in September

Visva-Bharati university has installed three plaques describing Santiniketan as a Unesco world heritage site that feature the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty, but omits the name of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, founder of the institution.

The plaques have named PM Narendra Modi, who is chancellor of West Bengal’s only central university, and V-C Bidyut Chakrabarty (HT)
The plaques have named PM Narendra Modi, who is chancellor of West Bengal’s only central university, and V-C Bidyut Chakrabarty (HT)

Santiniketan town, where Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, was included in the Unesco’s world heritage list in September.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The plaques have named Modi, who is chancellor of West Bengal’s only central university, and Chakrabarty, the vice chancellor.

“UNESCO specifically said they are honouring Rabindranath Tagore and his unique legacy by declaring Santiniketan as a World Heritage Site. — A megalomaniac VC and his boss seem to think UNESCO is honouring them!!” Jawhar Sircar, Rajya Sabha MP of Trinamool Congress and a former bureaucrat, posted on X (formerly Twitter). Sircar also uploaded a photo of one of the plaques.

READ | Rabindranath Tagore's Santiniketan to be on UNESCO's World Heritage List

At least three such plaques have been installed at Visva-Bharati, which don’t have the name of Tagore, university authorities confirmed. Chakrabarty refused to take calls.

“Three plaques have been installed. The names of the chancellor and the vice-chancellor have been inscribed on them,” university spokesperson Mahua Banerjee said. She declined to comment on the controversy.

Tagore’s great grandson Supriyo Thakur also expressed his displeasure. “I am not in Santiniketan at the moment but I have heard the news. The present authorities are trying to wipe out the name of Tagore from Visva-Bharati,” Thakur said over phone. “There should be some protest. Those who have done it should be taught a lesson.”

READ | Santiniketan on UNESCO list: BJP lauds PM Modi, TMC credits Mamata Banerjee

“Just like the sun need not be identified, the relation between Tagore and Visva-Bharati need not be announced. Some people are raising irrelevant questions. There are some people whose only purpose is to oppose. Their statements have no acceptability,” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said, responding to Sircar’s comment on social media.

India was striving for long to get a Unesco tag for this cultural site in Birbhum district. The decision to include Santiniketan in the list was taken at the 45th session of the world heritage committee held in Saudi Arabia.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Gaganyaan Mission-Live UpdatesLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out