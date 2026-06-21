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    Royal Bengal Tiger skin seized, Odisha man held in Nabarangpur: Forest officials

    Forest officials in Nabarangpur said Shibun Takri, a pastor from Khaliguda village, was arrested by an undercover team while negotiating the sale of the animal skin

    Published on: Jun 21, 2026 7:44 PM IST
    By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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    A 41-year-old man from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district was arrested on Sunday for trafficking a Royal Bengal Tiger skin, forest officials said.

    Officials said the tiger skin, which had reportedly been stitched, was being offered for ₹10 lakh
    Officials said the tiger skin, which had reportedly been stitched, was being offered for ₹10 lakh

    Forest officials in Nabarangpur said Shibun Takri, a pastor from Khaliguda village, was arrested by an undercover team while negotiating the sale of the animal skin. However, two of Takri’s associates managed to escape into the forest after sensing the presence of the enforcement team.

    Divisional forest officer Udayan Subuddhi said a special team constituted under assistant conservator of forests Subash Chandra Khuntia and Dabugaon range officer Ramachandra Bhatra reached the Patri Reserve Forest area behind the Patri Gram Panchayat office around 4 pm and posed as prospective buyers.

    During the operation, they identified a suspect allegedly attempting to sell a Royal Bengal Tiger skin concealed in a bag.

    Subuddhi said the tiger skin, which had reportedly been stitched, was being offered for 10 lakh. Forest officials suspect a larger wildlife trafficking network operating in the region.

    A case has been registered under relevant wildlife protection laws.

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    Home/India News/Royal Bengal Tiger Skin Seized, Odisha Man Held In Nabarangpur: Forest Officials
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