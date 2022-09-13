RSS chief visits Mata Kaushalya temple, Chhattisgarh CM says ‘we invited’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday offered prayers at the Mata Kaushalya temple in Chandkhuri village in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district.

The visit came a day after the Raipur district Congress president invited Bhagwat and other senior RSS leaders to the temple to see how the Bhupeh Baghel-headed Chhattisgarh government was taking steps to preserve cultural heritage.

However, an RSS functionary said Bhagwat’s visit to the temple had nothing to do with the ruling party’s invitation.

The RSS chief was accompanied by Prant Sanghchalak Dr Purnendu Saxena and other state RSS leaders during his visit to the temple, 27 km from the state Capital, Raipur.

The temple, dedicated to Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram, was renovated and beautified by the Congress government as part of its ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman’ tourism circuit project. Chandkhuri is the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya and it is the only temple in the world dedicated to her.

After Bhagwat’s visit, chief minister Baghel in a tweet said the RSS chief must have felt a sense of peace upon visiting the temple.

“We had invited Mohan Bhagwat ji to visit Mata Kaushalya temple. I am sure he must have felt a sense of peace upon visiting there. He must have realised the new view of the temple, the motherhood of Maa Kaushalya and the power of Bhancha (nephew) Ram,” Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

On Monday, Raipur district unit president Girish Dubey reached Jainam Manas Bhavan, where the coordination meeting of the RSS concluded, and handed over a letter addressing Bhagwat to visit the temple.