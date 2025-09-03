Rules and FAQs on Online Gaming Act expected in 3-4 weeks

New Delhi: Rules and frequently asked questions (FAQs) for the Online Gaming Act will be issued in the next three to four weeks, industry representatives were told during the first consultation on the law with information technology (IT) minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Vaishnaw reiterated that the Act is aimed at protecting users and curbing offshore operators while helping the domestic real-money gaming (RMG) industry adjust (Representative photo)

A second round of discussions is expected soon, focusing on more detailed inputs from stakeholders.

Vaishnaw at the meeting on Monday assured stakeholders that the government would give companies adequate transition time and that no coercive action would be taken during this period. “He encouraged firms to report any instances of harassment by local authorities directly to the ministry for intervention,” people aware of the development said.

Vaishnaw reiterated that the Act is aimed at protecting users and curbing offshore operators while helping the domestic real-money gaming (RMG) industry adjust. He said the government would “patiently handhold” the RMG sector to pivot and also left the door open for possible amendments to the law.

Four nodal ministries — electronics & IT, information and broadcasting (I&B), sports, and telecom — will oversee implementation, with joint secretaries Ajit Kumar (IT) and Senthil Rajan (I&B) named as nodal officers.

HT reached out to officials at the IT and I&B ministries but did not receive an immediate response.

The minister also said that measures such as reinforced blocking and restrictions on advertising would be used to control offshore operators. A separate carve-out for video games may be considered.

The engagement comes less than two weeks after Parliament cleared the Online Gaming Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 20 and the Rajya Sabha on August 21, receiving presidential assent on August 22. The legislation prohibits all forms of online money games, including those offering cash rewards or virtual currencies that can be converted into money. At the same time, it seeks to encourage the growth of e-sports, skill-based games without monetary stakes, and other recreational online activities.

Under the new Act, providing online money gaming services will attract penalties of up to three years of imprisonment and fines of up to ₹1 crore. Advertising or promoting such platforms could result in a two-year jail term and fines of up to ₹50 lakh.

On banking and payments, officials at the consultation said an advisory from the department of financial services and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may soon clarify that banks and payment gateways can continue to support operators, including online digital intermediaries, as per people aware of the matter.

Stakeholders were also told that while advertisements could be banned outright once the rules are notified, financial transaction provisions may be phased in with additional time.

The consultation was attended by senior officials from IT and MIB ministries, including I&B secretary Sanjay Jaju, IT joint secretary Ajit Kumar, and I&B joint secretary Senthil Rajan. Industry bodies such as All India Gaming Federation-All India Game Developers Forum (AIGF-AIGDF), Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India Export Import Chamber (IEIC), Skills Online Gaming Institute (SOGI), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Gaming Developers Association of India (GDAI), Esports Players Welfare Association (EPWA), and Electronic Sports Federation of India (ESFI) participated.

Stakeholders have been invited to submit their suggestions on the draft rules and FAQs to the IT ministry before the next consultation.