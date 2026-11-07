'Run bulldozers over our bodies': Mamata slams BJP over clashes outside nephew Abhishek's home

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of ‘hooliganism’ as she alleged an attack outside the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in South Kolkata.

Mamata claimed that an attack took place around 2 am, hours before Kali Puja and Diwali. (ANI)

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Banerjee also alleged that a Durga Puja pandal had been illegally set up on the main road, blocking access to a traditional puja in the area. She accused the authorities of allowing the disruption and said, “This is completely illegal... Go ahead—run your bulldozers over us, over our very bodies.”

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Mamata's remarks came after eight people were allegedly injured in two consecutive late-night clashes between two groups outside the residence of Abhishek Banerjee in Kalighat, south Kolkata.

Also read | Late-night clashes outside Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence as party workers celebrate his birthday

Speaking to the media about the incident, Mamata claimed that an attack took place around 2am on Saturday. She alleged that the incident was part of an attempt to disrupt local religious celebrations and accused authorities of treating traditional pujas differently from newly organised ones.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is our locality, a route through which many processions of Goddess Kali pass. Why are you causing such a disturbance? You have revoked permissions for our traditional, long-standing pujas while allowing new ones to be held instead. Furthermore, you prevented our local clubs from functioning last night... We are part of the 'INDIA' alliance, and this is the reason for their anger…," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is our locality, a route through which many processions of Goddess Kali pass. Why are you causing such a disturbance? You have revoked permissions for our traditional, long-standing pujas while allowing new ones to be held instead. Furthermore, you prevented our local clubs from functioning last night... We are part of the 'INDIA' alliance, and this is the reason for their anger…," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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Mamata claims hooliganism, slams alleged attack

The former West Bengal chief minister also accused those involved of creating disturbances in the area during the early hours and challenged them over the alleged use of force.

“...There is complete hooliganism going on. People show up here at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning... If you have the courage to use a bulldozer, why do you come here at 3:00 in the morning with a gang of thugs to attack a Kali Puja celebration?.. We are carrying out party-related work here, and you are coming to disrupt it.”

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Mamata further alleged that local clubs had been prevented from carrying out their activities and questioned the permission granted for a puja organised on the main road.

Mamata questions permission for puja on main road

Calling the arrangements illegal, she claimed that a newly organised puja had been placed at a road bend, restricting access to the traditional celebration in the locality.

“This is completely illegal. Look at the club in our area; they wouldn't let us carry on with our activities all night long. Look at the 'puja' that has been set up right on the main road; it was granted illegal permission. A 'puja' was never held there before; it used to take place inside. Yesterday evening, around 9:00 PM, they placed it right at the road bend, effectively blocking access to our own 'puja'. What is this? This is pure high-handedness and oppression. You want to bring in bulldozers? Go ahead—run your bulldozers over us, over our very bodies," she told news agency ANI.

Eight injured in clashes near Abhishek Banerjee's residence

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The incidents took place between 2 am and 3:30 am on Saturday, according to police officers investigating the overnight clashes.

The clashes allegedly occurred between MAITC workers preparing for Abhishek Banerjee's 39th birthday (November 7) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters, although the police did not name any party.

‘Unprovoked attack by BJP’

MAITC supporters alleged that BJP workers carried out an unprovoked attack while they were preparing to celebrate Banerjee's birthday. The BJP workers countered this, saying they were attacked as they were on their way to Kalighat to buy idols of goddess Kali from local potters for Sunday's puja.

BJP supporters allegedly shouted slogans such as "chor" (thief) and "goru chor" (cattle thief) and ransacked cutouts and banners put up to wish Banerjee on his birthday. Banerjee alleged that at least eight people were injured, of whom three suffered serious injuries.

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"Planned attacks were carried out at my residence and office by BJP workers. There was a conspiracy to kill me. The police were not spared when they tried to bring the situation under control. I saw an officer being slapped hard by BJP workers. If this is the state of the police in a BJP regime, then common citizens can easily understand how secure they are," Banerjee alleged before the media around 3 am.