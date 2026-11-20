Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Minister C P John on Friday announced enhanced travel facilities for Sabarimala pilgrims, with direct AC bus connectivity from two airports to Pamba and chartered services from their localities.

Sabarimala pilgrims can now take direct AC buses from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi airports to Pamba

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John flagged off the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's first AC bus service from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Pamba on Thursday night, according to a statement issued this morning.

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Before the flag-off, he welcomed pilgrims, including children, arriving on flights from Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, presenting them with flowers and pictures of Lord Ayyappa.

The fare is ₹340 from Thiruvananthapuram airport and ₹380 from Kochi's Nedumbassery airport.

The services will operate throughout the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season and will be available to all passengers through booking, not just those arriving by air.

The state Transport minister said additional services would be introduced depending on demand.

The Thiruvananthapuram bus leaves for Pamba at 9.30 pm and returns to the airport by 7 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} The Nedumbassery bus departs at 8.30 pm, with the return scheduled to reach the airport by 7 pm. Both airports have also set up special rest facilities for pilgrims arriving on different flights before they proceed to Sabarimala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Nedumbassery bus departs at 8.30 pm, with the return scheduled to reach the airport by 7 pm. Both airports have also set up special rest facilities for pilgrims arriving on different flights before they proceed to Sabarimala. {{/usCountry}}

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KSRTC has introduced chartered services, enabling devotees to board buses from locations near their homes or temples after preparing their irumudikettu, the sacred bundle of offerings carried to Sabarimala, without having to travel to bus stations.

Individuals, families, groups and organisations can book buses in advance, with services organised according to the number of passengers, boarding location, date, time and duration of the journey. Pilgrims can travel directly from their localities to Pamba and return to the same place, John said.

Tickets can be booked on the KSRTC website and on flight reservation portals, which have added links to KSRTC's booking facility.

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