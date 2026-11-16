Sabarimala temple to open for annual pilgrimage; AI cameras part of crowd management

The sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala temple will open on Monday ahead of the annual Mandalam - Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, which begins on November 17.

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will open at 5pm on Monday. (File photo)

While the pilgrimage season formally begins Tuesday, which marks the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam, the temple doors will open to pilgrims on Monday evening itself.

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Temple affairs minister K Muraleedharan said a new crowd management system has been put in place that will allow up to 75 pilgrims to climb the 18 holy steps leading to the shrine in a minute. The narrow and steep steps is where a gridlock occurs in crowd management especially during the pilgrimage season.

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The minister said the police and security staff of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which oversees the temple, have been instructed to ensure smooth management of crowds.

ADGP (law and order) P Vijayan told media persons that cameras equipped with AI features have been installed as part of security and to boost crowd management. Footfall data from previous pilgrimage seasons have been analysed to prepare for peak arrival timings of devotees. Two large sheds, to accommodate around 6,000 pilgrims at a time, have been erected, he said.

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Instructions have been issued to the health department to ensure adequate stock of medicines at health centres at the hill shrine.

For the first time, the TDB has tied up with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for a pilgrim insurance scheme as part of which a compensation of ₹2 lakh is offered in the case of a pilgrim’s death during the pilgrimage. Devotees who book slots through the virtual queue and spot booking systems will get the insurance cover. The TDB will cover the annual premium of ₹1.5 crore.