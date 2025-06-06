Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Sachin Pilot attacks BJP government over poor governance

BySachin Saini
Jun 06, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the “double-engine” BJP governments at the Centre and Rajasthan of doing little other than misleading the public

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday attacked Rajasthan’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over poor governance and neglect of development works started during the Congress rule. He accused the “double-engine” BJP governments at the Centre and the state of doing little other than misleading the public.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (X)
Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (X)

“The BJP’s double-engine government is only creating a smokescreen. They are not even monitoring the projects initiated by our government. Unfortunately, their focus is entirely on appeasing people in Delhi instead of working for the welfare of Rajasthan,” said Pilot in his constituency Tonk.

Pilot said the entire machinery was caught in a power struggle. “Bureaucrats are undermining political leadership, and work is being done arbitrarily. Even those holding top positions are unable to get their work done,” he said.

He said the public will suffer for the remaining three years of the government. He added the tide will turn in Congress’s favour. “People still have faith in Congress. We will surely receive their blessings again,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj hit back, calling Congress an ineffective opposition. He added that Congress leaders were competing with each other in making statements. “Sachin Pilot has always been dissatisfied. He was unhappy even during his government and continues to be so now.”

