Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Suspect detained at Chhattisgarh’s Durg railway station

RAIPUR: A 31-year-old man suspected of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, officials said. A picture of Akash Kanojia, who has been detained on Saturday from Chhattisgarh’s Durg railway station in connection with actor Saif Ali Khan attack case. (RPF Durg)

Khan, 54, was attacked multiple times by an intruder during an attempted robbery at his 12th-floor residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area early Thursday morning. Doctors treating Khan have reported that the actor is recovering from his injuries.

The suspect, identified as Aakash Kailash Kannojia, was travelling aboard the Jnaneshwari Express, which operates between Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Kolkata Shalimar.

The RPF received information at around 12.30pm from Mumbai Police that Kannojia, allegedly linked to the stabbing, was traveling on Jnaneshwari Express (Train No. 12101). The Mumbai Police shared his mobile phone tower location and a photograph to aid in identification.

Acting on the tip-off, the RPF immediately alerted their counterparts at Rajnandgaon station, which lies on the Mumbai-Howrah route before Durg. However, the suspect could not be located there. Two teams were subsequently deployed at Durg railway station.

After confirming his identity through the photograph provided by the Mumbai Police, the suspect was detained and taken to the RPF Post in Durg. Mumbai Police have been notified and are expected to reach Raipur by flight later in the evening. From there, they will travel to Durg to take custody of the suspect for further investigation.

People familiar with the matter said that the accused was travelling on the general class bogie just behind the train’s engine.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and further updates are awaited.