Saif Ali Khan recovering well, could be discharged by Monday: Doctors

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed multiple times by an intruder at his home in the early hours of Thursday, is recovering well and is expected to be discharged by Monday, doctors said. Mumbai, Jan 16 (ANI): Dr Nitin Dange speaks to the media on the health condition of Actor Saif Ali Khan after he was attacked by an intruder, at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The 54-year-old, who underwent emergency surgery on Thursday to remove a part of a knife that got lodged in his spine, was fit enough to be moved from the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) to a special room on Friday.

“Around noon on Friday, we shifted Saif to a special room,” said Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani. “He is out of danger. He is completely cheerful. In fact, we are planning a discharge in the next two to three days.’’

Doctors at the hospital performed a five-and-a-half-hour surgery on Thursday to remove the blade from the actor’s spine and repair the leaking spinal fluid. “The surgery began at 5 am and ended at 10.30 am,’’ said Dr Uttamani. Khan was attacked around 2 am.

Sources in Lilavati Hospital said that Khan was hit so hard with the knife that it broke inside his back. The extracted two-inch knife piece has been given to the police, who will submit it as evidence.

Khan had six stab wounds, out of which two were deep, two were mid, and two were superficial. The two deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by a plastic surgery team. The actor received 20 stitches in all.

Dr Uttamani praised the actor for his courage after he walked into the hospital within an hour after the attack. “I saw him bleeding, and he walked in like a lion with his small child, Taimur. He is a real hero. It’s another thing to act in films as a hero. But in real life, he acted like a hero. He is doing well, and his parameters have improved. We have kept visitors in check as we want him to rest.”