Saif Ali Khan attacked news: Injured actor confined intruder in Jeh's room. What happened in 30 minutes?

Saif Ali Khan attacked news: A staff nurse at the house of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed multiple times by an unidentified intruder early on Thursday morning, recounted the horrifying incident in her statement to the police and said the man demanded ₹1 crore when confronted. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during the promotion of a film in Mumbai.(AFP file)

The suspected break-in at Saif Ali Khan’s residence lasted approximately 30 minutes, beginning around 2am. The intruder was first spotted by the nanny, Eliyamma Philip, in the room of Saif Ali Khan’s four-year-old son Jehangir. He allegedly assaulted the nanny and attacked both Saif Ali Khan and another staff member.

Suspect in Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan knife attack incident, in Mumbai, Thursday,(PTI)

Despite being confined to a room, the attacker managed to escape. CCTV camera footage shows him leaving via the sixth-floor fire-exit staircase at 2:33am.

Details of FIR

The details come from the FIR filed based on Eliyamma Philip's statement. The family lives in a duplex on the 11th and 12th floors, The Indian Express reported. The incident occurred on the 11th floor, which has three rooms: one for Khan and his wife-actor Kareena Kapoor, another for their son Taimur and his nanny Geeta, and a third for Jehangir, Philip, and another nanny, Junu, The Indian Express report added.

According to Philip, she and Junu put Jehangir to bed around 11pm on Wednesday. About 2am, Philip was awakened by a sound and saw the bathroom light on with the door ajar. Initially thinking Kareena Kapoor had come to check on the child, she soon realised something was suspcious. She saw a man with a cap coming out of the bathroom and heading towards Jehangir’s bed.

“I sat up to see who was in the bathroom when I saw a short, thin man come out and move towards Jeh's bed. I immediately stood up,” she said in the statement.

The man pointed a finger at her and said in Hindi, “Koi Awaaz Nahi (don't make any sound).”

Ibrahim Ali Khan arrives at the Lilavati Hospital where his father Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was admitted after he was injured in an attack by an intruder, in Mumbai on Thursday, (PTI)

“I still walked towards Jeh to wake him up. The man had a wooden stick in his left hand, and in his right hand, he had a long, hacksaw-like blade. He rushed towards me,” Phillip said.

“In the scuffle, he attacked me with the blade. I got hurt on my wrist. I asked him what he wants. He said he wants money, and he needs ₹1 crore,” said Philip, who has been working with the Khan couple for four years, in her statement.

Junu raised an alarm, prompting Khan and Kareena to enter the room. The attacker then assaulted Khan and Geeta, who had also come to intervene. Khan and Geeta managed to overpower the intruder, confining him in the room before rushing upstairs.

After the commotion, other employees woke up. When they returned to the room, they found the attacker had escaped. Philip later noted that Khan had sustained injuries on his neck, back, hand, and shoulder, while Geeta had wounds on her face, wrist, and back.

As per the complaint, the intruder was around 35 to 40 years old. CCTV footage obtained by the police showed the man escaping through the staircase.

More than 20 teams have been formed to nab the suspect, said Satyanarayan Choudhary, joint commissioner of police (law and order.

(With inputs from PTI)