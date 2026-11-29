The Samajwadi Party (SP) has issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present throughout the special session of Parliament from November 30 and vote against the government's delimitation legislation.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)

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Dharmendra Yadav, Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh and chief whip of the Samajwadi Parliamentary Party, issued the whip, on Saturday. It said the session, scheduled from November 30 to December 3, will consider the Constitution (One Hundred Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Act (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026. A three-line whip is the strongest form of party directive, leaving little room for absence or deviation in voting.

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The SP, which has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha and is the third-largest party in the House, said there is no question of a walkout. Party officials said its MPs need to be present and vote against the bills because abstaining could effectively help the government secure the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment.

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Deep Dive What did the Samajwadi Party’s three-line whip direct its Lok Sabha MPs to do? It directed all SP Lok Sabha MPs to attend the special Parliament session from November 30 to December 3 and vote against the delimitation-related bills. Why did the Samajwadi Party say its MPs should not abstain from voting on the bills? Party officials said abstaining could effectively help the government secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass a constitutional amendment. Which bills will Parliament consider during the special session? The session is scheduled to consider the Constitution (One Hundred Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Act (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026.

{{^usCountry}} The whip comes amid SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's opposition to the government's delimitation push. In recent statements, Yadav has described the exercise as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "biggest mistake" and "biggest political blunder". He has alleged that the BJP is bringing the legislation primarily with an eye on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and that it turned to redrawing constituencies after sensing the state polls were slipping out of its hands. He has also linked the move to efforts to divert attention from other issues and expressed distrust of the way the BJP is seeking to implement women's reservation through delimitation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The whip comes amid SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's opposition to the government's delimitation push. In recent statements, Yadav has described the exercise as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "biggest mistake" and "biggest political blunder". He has alleged that the BJP is bringing the legislation primarily with an eye on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and that it turned to redrawing constituencies after sensing the state polls were slipping out of its hands. He has also linked the move to efforts to divert attention from other issues and expressed distrust of the way the BJP is seeking to implement women's reservation through delimitation. {{/usCountry}}

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In a post on November 28, Yadav said "for the BJP, elections are everything, not the country", which is why the BJP is concerned about the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies but not the country's borders.

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