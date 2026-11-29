The Samajwadi Party (SP) has issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present throughout the special session of Parliament from November 30 and vote against the government's delimitation legislation.
Dharmendra Yadav, Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh and chief whip of the Samajwadi Parliamentary Party, issued the whip, on Saturday. It said the session, scheduled from November 30 to December 3, will consider the Constitution (One Hundred Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Act (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026. A three-line whip is the strongest form of party directive, leaving little room for absence or deviation in voting.
The SP, which has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha and is the third-largest party in the House, said there is no question of a walkout. Party officials said its MPs need to be present and vote against the bills because abstaining could effectively help the government secure the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment.
Deep Dive
What did the Samajwadi Party’s three-line whip direct its Lok Sabha MPs to do?
Why did the Samajwadi Party say its MPs should not abstain from voting on the bills?
Which bills will Parliament consider during the special session?
The whip comes amid SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's opposition to the government's delimitation push. In recent statements, Yadav has described the exercise as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "biggest mistake" and "biggest political blunder". He has alleged that the BJP is bringing the legislation primarily with an eye on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and that it turned to redrawing constituencies after sensing the state polls were slipping out of its hands. He has also linked the move to efforts to divert attention from other issues and expressed distrust of the way the BJP is seeking to implement women's reservation through delimitation.{{/usCountry}}
The whip comes amid SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's opposition to the government's delimitation push. In recent statements, Yadav has described the exercise as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "biggest mistake" and "biggest political blunder". He has alleged that the BJP is bringing the legislation primarily with an eye on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, and that it turned to redrawing constituencies after sensing the state polls were slipping out of its hands. He has also linked the move to efforts to divert attention from other issues and expressed distrust of the way the BJP is seeking to implement women's reservation through delimitation.{{/usCountry}}
In a post on November 28, Yadav said "for the BJP, elections are everything, not the country", which is why the BJP is concerned about the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies but not the country's borders.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Qazi Faraz Ahmad is the Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times. With more than 18 years of experience in hardcore journalism, he has been extensively reporting on policy, politics, and governance from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh. Based in Lucknow, Faraz is part of the Hindustan Times UP Bureau, where he reports on key beats. He has closely tracked and covered major electoral battles, including the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His sharp analysis and on-ground insights have made him a trusted voice on Uttar Pradesh politics and national policy matters. Faraz brings rich experience from reputed organisations such as Press Trust of India (PTI), CNN-News18, Dainik Jagran Group, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and other leading media houses. Known for his in-depth ground reporting and copy-editing skills, he combines journalistic rigour with a deep understanding of northern India's sociopolitical landscape. A passionate traveller and trainer associated with initiatives like the Google News Initiative, he continues to deliver credible, impactful journalism on critical developments shaping the region and the country.