Sanchar Saathi app: What is Centre's directive, what Opposition said and Centre's clarification

Centre's directive to mobile phone manufacturers and importers to have cybersecurity app Sanchar Saathi pre-installed on every handset sold in India within 90 days has drawn reactions from the opposition parties, which flagged concerns of ‘snooping’, worries that the central government has addressed and dismissed saying the application can be deleted by a user. Govt on Tuesday said digital security of every citizen of the country is our topmost priority(Pixabay/Representative)

All mobile phone manufacturers and importers have been asked to pre-install the cybersecurity app Sanchar Saathi on every handset sold in India within 90 days, according to a directive issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

5 points on Sanchar Saathi app

-What is Sanchar Saathi app: Sanchar Saathi allows users to verify their device's unique International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number and report any misuse. Officials said the app is crucial for tackling the "serious endangerment" to telecom cyber security posed by duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers, which are often used in scams and network misuse.

-Why is Opposition criticising it? Several Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have raised ‘snooping’ concerns over the Sanchar Saathi app, saying the application infringes on the right to privacy of citizens. "The Sanchar Saathi is a snooping app, and clearly it is ridiculous. Citizens have the right to privacy. Everyone must have the right to privacy to send messages to family and friends without the government looking at everything," Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters.

-What govt said in clarification: Union minister for communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday addressed the concerns flagged by opposition leaders and said that activation of 'Sanchar Saathi' app on mobile handsets is not mandatory and it is fully up to the consumers to use it or delete it like any other app, asserting that “digital security of every citizen of the country is our topmost priority”. The objective of the ‘Sanchar Saathi’ app is to enable each individual to protect their privacy and stay safe from online fraud, Scindia said in a post on X.

-Govt shares Sanchar Saathi perks: Sharing how Sanchar Saathi app has helped people, Jyotiraditya Scindia said on X over 20 crore people have used the portal so far and over 1.5 crore users are connected to the application. Upon citizens selecting ‘Not My Number,’ over 1.43 crore mobile connections have been disconnected, Scindia said, adding that 26 lakh mobile phones have been traced, of which 7.23 lakh devices have been successfully returned to citizens.

-What else the directive says: Under the directive dated November 28, all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and importers have 90 days to install the app across their device line-up and an additional 30 days to submit a compliance report to the DoT. Manufacturers will also have to roll out software updates containing the app for all devices already produced, sold, or in the supply chain. The order, reviewed by HT, states that the app "must be visible at first use" and that "its functionalities cannot be disabled." Officials noted that confusion over these clauses may have led to claims that the app couldn't be uninstalled.